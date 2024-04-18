ADVERTISEMENT
We'll back Atiku for 2027 presidency, sue him if he declines - Adamawa PDP

News Agency Of Nigeria

The party official stated that the caucus will continue to promote the good intentions of Atiku especially his posture of politics without bitterness.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Wosu, a former Council Secretary of Jada local government area in Adamawa, made this known during a news conference held in Yola on Wednesday. He reiterated the commitment and determination of the party caucus in the state to continue to support the political aspirations of the former vice president.

According to him, the caucus will continue to promote and champion the ideals and good intentions of Atiku especially his posture of politics without bitterness.

“We will rally round Atiku in 2027 to ensure that he contest for president and if he decline, we have collectively resolved to sue him in a competent court of law for disappointing our expectations,” he assured.

He said the former vice president possessed the agility, sagacity as well as political capacity and capability to lead Nigeria to greatness. Wosu also used the occassion to laud the array of infrastructural transformation under Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri led-administration in Adamawa and urged him to sustain the tempo.

He said the level of infrastructural development in the state was unprecedented, saying that Fintiri had positively impacted on education, agriculture, security health, road and youth empowerment.

“We will continue to support and offer useful advice to government for better and impactful governance,” he said.

