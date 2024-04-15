ADVERTISEMENT
PDP sweeps Bayelsa LG polls, winners receive certificates of return

News Agency Of Nigeria

He urged them to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people at the grassroots.

BYSIEC Chairman, Dr Peter Singabele, presented the certificates at a ceremony at the Ernest Ikoli Press Centre, Nigeria Union of Journalists Secretariat, Yenagoa.

Speaking at the ceremony, Singabele congratulated them for their victory at the poll. He urged them to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people at the grassroots.

Responding on behalf of other elected officials, the Chairman of Yenagoa local government council, Bulodisiye Ndiwari thanked Gov. Douye Diri and other stakeholders for their support.

He pledged to justify the confidence reposed on them by striving hard to improve the quality of lives of the people. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won all eight Chairmanship and councillorship 105 seats at the poll.

News Agency Of Nigeria

