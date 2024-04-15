PDP sweeps Bayelsa LG polls, winners receive certificates of return

BYSIEC Chairman, Dr Peter Singabele, presented the certificates at a ceremony at the Ernest Ikoli Press Centre, Nigeria Union of Journalists Secretariat, Yenagoa.

Speaking at the ceremony, Singabele congratulated them for their victory at the poll. He urged them to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people at the grassroots.

Responding on behalf of other elected officials, the Chairman of Yenagoa local government council, Bulodisiye Ndiwari thanked Gov. Douye Diri and other stakeholders for their support.

