There have been rumours that ex-Nigeria President, Goodluck Jonathan, who oversaw the nation's affairs from 2010 to 2015, is hell bent on returning to Aso Rock to complete a constitutionally permissible two terms in office.

However, Jonathan poured cold water on the rumour mill when he led a delegation of politicians from Bayelsa on a condolence visit to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State at Government House, Asaba, on Friday, March 5, 2021.

Okowa lost his dad, Sir Okorie Okowa, in January.

"On the rumour of my interest in the 2023 presidential election, it is mere speculation. I will continue to serve God, humanity, Africa and the world to the best of my ability and with all sense of commitment and sincerity," Jonathan said.

On the insecurity plaguing the nation and the incessant kidnapping of schoolgirls and other Nigerians in the north of the country, Jonathan described it all as unfortunate.

He however added that he is sure that his successor President Muhammadu Buhari and the state governors are dealing with the situation the right way.

"I believe that with the commitment of the governors and the federal government, we will be able to address the issue of insecurity in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari receives former President, Goodluck Jonathan in Aso Rock. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

"I believe that the president himself is not sleeping and that the governors are not sleeping as well over the insecurity challenge in the country.

"As long as the governors, the president and all the security agencies can work together, Nigeria will be able to cross over this very ugly phase of societal evolution," he said.

There have been reports lately that Jonathan would defect to the APC as he seeks to govern Nigeria for a second time, amid confusion on whether a recent constitutional amendment bars him from doing so.

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki recently held a meeting with Jonathan and announced gleefully afterwards that Jonathan wouldn't be leaving the PDP for the APC.