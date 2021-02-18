Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, is taking on ex-Senate President Bukola Saraki over recent reconciliation moves in the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP).

This week, Saraki led reconciliation meetings with former state governors elected on the platform of the PDP and former President Goodluck Jonathan who oversaw Nigeria's affairs from 2010 to 2015.

Saraki leads ex-PDP governors and officials to a meeting with former President Goodluck Jonathan at his office in Maitama, Abuja (Pulse)

There have been rumours that Jonathan intends to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, Saraki poured cold water on those rumours this week, saying: "Jonathan reassured all of us of his commitment to the PDP and he told us that he is still ready to offer his time, experience and resources to strengthen the party."

Fani-Kayode, who is in talks with APC chieftains on defecting to their camp, hasn't been amused by Saraki's peace moves and offered that much in a subliminal tweet, making sure not to mention Saraki's name.

"Interesting to note that the man that led the team to GEJ's (Goodluck Ebele Jonathan's) house to appeal to him not to leave the PDP yesterday is the same man that led the rebellion against him and the defection of governors from the same party in 2014 and cost him the 2015 presidential election. What an irony!," Fani-Kayode wrote in a tweet.

Saraki in reconciliation talks with ex-governors, PDP officials (Pulse)

Saraki returned to the PDP in 2018, citing persecution from APC chieftains. He failed to nick the PDP's presidential ticket for the 2019 elections.