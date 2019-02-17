The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is re-configuring its card readers ahead of the presidential election now scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

The agency, on Twitter page, posted pictures of some of its staff working on the devices in Zamfara, Yobe and Kaduna states.

INEC moved the presidential elections slated for Saturday, February 16, 2019, to Saturday, February 23, 2019.

Also, the Governorship elections earlier slated for March 2, 2019 will now hold on March 9, 2019.

The chairman of INEC cited logistic challenges as the reason for the postponement.

Observers react

The Election Observation Missions of the European Union (EU), African Union (AU), United Nations (UN) and others have however called on INEC to finalise all preparations and ensure that the new election dates are adhered to.

This was made known in a joint statement signed by the organisations on Saturday in Abuja, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Also, the chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has called on INEC to apologise to Nigerians for postponing the elections.