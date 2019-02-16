Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, was in no mood for niceties during the stakeholder session put together by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the International Conference Center in Abuja.

Yakubu announced the rescheduling of the general elections at around 2am on the day of the vote—Feb 16, 2019—sending all of the country into a frenzy.

The INEC boss also failed to apologise to Nigerians, most of whom had travelled several kilometers to vote, during his presser announcing the postponement.

And Oshiomhole took on Yakubu at a packed stakeholder engagement called hours after news of the rescheduling first hit the internet.

“I am shocked, I am disappointed and I was disgusted. It was wrong”, Oshiomhole told Yakubu in his usual firebrand manner as the cameras clicked and rolled.

The APC chairman described the action of the commission as an embarrassment to the nation, demanding that Yakubu tender an unreserved public apology to Nigerians.

“Why at 2am on the day of the election? Why? The problem is not about the postponement but why 2am on the day of the election? You have explanations to do. If you had told us since, we would have planned.

“Why didn’t you tell us 48 hours ago? You must apologise to Nigerians because you have embarrassed us as a nation.”

The presidential and national assembly elections have been rescheduled for February 23, while the governorship and state assembly elections will now be conducted on March 9.

84 million Nigerians registered to vote in the election, with 51 percent of that number aged 18-35.