They said this in a joint statement signed by eight organisations and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja, in light of the postponement of the general elections.

Other signatories to the statement are the election observation missions of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Commonwealth Observer Group and the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa.

Some others are the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the National Democratic Institute/International Republican Institute.

They also said that INEC should provide regular updates and information to the public on its preparations in the coming days and weeks to enhance confidence and trust in the process.

The observers also called on Nigerians to remain calm and support the electoral process.

We, the Heads of the international election observation missions and the UN present in Nigeria, have taken note of the decision of INEC to postpone the 2019 general elections due to logistical and operational challenges.

While we note that this decision has caused disappointment for many, we call on Nigerians to remain calm and supportive of the electoral process as INEC works to implement its new timeline.

As we continue to closely observe preparations across the country, we stand in solidarity with the people of Nigeria in their desire for credible and peaceful elections.

NAN reports that INEC had shifted the Presidential and National Assembly elections from Feb.16 to Feb.23, and moved the Governorship and Houses of Assembly elections from March 2 to March 9.