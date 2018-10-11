Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

I know how to care about people - Oby Ezekwesili

"I don't know anything about politics but I know how to care about people" - Oby Ezekwesili

She says she's only contesting in the 2019 presidential election so she can be able to cater to everyone's interests.

  • Published:
I know how to care about people - Oby Ezekwesili play Dr Oby Ezekwesili (Pulse)

Presidential candidate, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, says she stands out as a candidate that cares about the Nigerian people unlike the current crop of political class she hopes to displace in the 2019 general elections.

While speaking during an interview with Pulse on Thursday, October 11, the former Minister of Education said attempts to discredit her candidacy is useless because she cares about the people she needs to serve.

She noted that, unlike the current political class, she's only in politics to cater to everyone's interests.

She said, "You've got to fix the Nigerian politics. What has happened is that they've cornered the political process and decided who plays in it.

"Haven't you already seen some of them say, 'What does Ezekwesili know about politics?' I don't know anything about politics but I know how to care about people.

"I don't want to know anything about politics. I know how to care about other people. That is enough politics for me. Just having that mindset that you're not in this for yourself. That it has nothing to do with you. That is exactly what I'm going to be doing.

"If you look at our political class you'll see that they have one principle that is non-negotiable and that principle is 'I, not others'. It doesn't matter what acronyms they have, they say to themselves, 'We're looking out for number one'.

"And usually, when they sit around the altar of corruption, they don't remember language, religion, or what state you're from; they just simply forge that common bond."

ALSO READ: Buhari, Atiku, and a list of 2019 presidential candidates

Ezekwesili will contest on the platform of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) against President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) at next year's poll.

Postby

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Senate APC Senators abandon Oshiomhole, reconcile with Saraki behind...bullet
2 In Rivers Court annuls all APC electionsbullet
3 2019 Presidency One of these 5 People may become Atiku’s running matebullet

Related Articles

Ezekwesili says PACT election was depressing, unimpressed with quality of 'change agents'
Oby Ezekwesili I'm running to win 2019 presidential election, ex-minister says
Chukwu-Eguzolugo Meet JMPP's presidential candidate who was anointed by Jesus Christ in a dream
2019 Election Atiku can’t stop Buhari’s victory – UK APC
2019 Presidential Election List of presidential candidates contesting in next year's election
Omoyele Sowore Sahara Reporters publisher elected presidential candidate of the AAC
Oby Ezekwesili Ex-minister declares for President, gives reasons
2019 Elections Oby Ezekwesili, Pastor Bakare to contest against Buhari for presidency

Politics

5 ways Obasanjo attacked Buhari all over again
Buhari speaks on Obasanjo’s endorsement of Atiku for 2019
Fayemi appoints wife as chairperson of inauguration committee
In Ekiti Fayemi to focus on welfare of the people, says Campaign D-G
Obasanjo promises to support Atiku against Buhari
5 Things Obasanjo told Atiku in Ota
Read full text of what Obasanjo told Atiku in Abeokuta
Read the full text of what Obasanjo told Atiku in Abeokuta
X
Advertisement