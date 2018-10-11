I know how to care about people - Oby Ezekwesili

news

Presidential candidate, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, says she stands out as a candidate that cares about the Nigerian people unlike the current crop of political class she hopes to displace in the 2019 general elections.

While speaking during an interview with Pulse on Thursday, October 11, the former Minister of Education said attempts to discredit her candidacy is useless because she cares about the people she needs to serve.

She noted that, unlike the current political class, she's only in politics to cater to everyone's interests.

She said, "You've got to fix the Nigerian politics. What has happened is that they've cornered the political process and decided who plays in it.

"Haven't you already seen some of them say, 'What does Ezekwesili know about politics?' I don't know anything about politics but I know how to care about people.

"I don't want to know anything about politics. I know how to care about other people. That is enough politics for me. Just having that mindset that you're not in this for yourself. That it has nothing to do with you. That is exactly what I'm going to be doing.

"If you look at our political class you'll see that they have one principle that is non-negotiable and that principle is 'I, not others'. It doesn't matter what acronyms they have, they say to themselves, 'We're looking out for number one'.

"And usually, when they sit around the altar of corruption, they don't remember language, religion, or what state you're from; they just simply forge that common bond."

Ezekwesili will contest on the platform of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) against President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) at next year's poll.