I'm running to win 2019 presidential election - Oby Ezekwesili

Presidential candidate, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, has dismissed insinuations that she's contesting in the 2019 presidential election to merely make a statement, boasting instead that she's in the competition to win it.

While speaking during an interview with Pulse on Thursday, October 11, 2018, the former Minister of Education said she's committed towards taking down the dominant political class.

She said, "You think I'm doing this for jokes? I'm sorry, I'm running to win.

"There are two classes of people running in this election: the political class (the old order) and the Nigerian citizens. I'm the candidate for the Nigerian citizens. These two so-called dominant parties are really the party of the political class.

"What I'm doing is to get into this landscape to disrupt the old politics. We're tired of the old politics.

"I'm not running for president to make a statement, I'm ruuning to win so that we can build a different Nigeria."

The former minister also expressed her belief in her mental resilience to be able to lead what she called a citizen's movement, to reposition and reorder the relationship between those who lead and those that they lead.

Ezekwesili will contest on the platform of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) against President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) at next year's poll.