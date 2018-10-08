Pulse.ng logo
Buhari, Atiku, and a list of 2019 presidential candidates

2019 Presidential Election List of presidential candidates contesting in next year's election

With 91 registered political parties in Nigeria, there are a lot of candidates contesting to become president.

  • Published:
Atiku commends Buhari for honouring MKO Abiola play Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar (left) and President Muhammadu Buhari (right) are favourites to win the 2019 presidential election (Premium Times)

The 2019 presidential election is only four months away and Nigerians are finally getting to know the candidates that will fight to win their votes to become the nation's president, or return for another four years.

The October 7 deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to register candidates has now passed and all the parties interested in contesting have elected their candidates.

While President Muhammadu Buhari was affirmed as the candidate of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) at the party's national convention this weekend, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, was elected the candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

While many believe that next year's election will be closely fought between the candidates of the two leading parties, there are a lot more candidates who will appear on the ballot next year.

Here is a list of all the presidential candidates that have emerged to contest next year.

1. President Muhammadu Buhari - All Progressives' Congress (APC)

APC Primaries: Read Buhari's acceptance speech after being elected APC's flag-bearer play

President Buhari

(Facebook/Buhari)

 

2. Atiku Abubakar - People's Democratic Party

Atiku Abubakar wins PDP presidential primary, to face Buhari in 2019 play

Atiku Abubakar

 

(The Guardian)

 

3. Donald Duke - Social Democratic Party (SDP)

play

 

4. Kingsley Moghalu - Young Progressive Party (YPP)

Moghalu tells Nigerians to force Buhari to debate him play

Prof. Kingsley Moghalu

(To Build A Nation)

 

5. Obiageli Ezekwesili - Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN)

Ezekwesili compares Buhari to trespassing masquerade as he announces 2nd term bid play

Oby Ezekwesili

(Brand Campaign )

 

6. Fela Durotoye - Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN)

Durotoye's PACT is the biggest joke in Nigerian politics play

Fela Durotoye

(Instagram/@feladurotoye)

 

7. Omoyele Sowore - African Action Congress (AAC)

I'll fire generals in the Army if elected President - Sowore play

Omoyele Sowore

(Premium Times)

 

8. Tope Fasua - Abundance Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP)

Tope Fasua wins ANRP's presidential ticket to contest in 2019 play

Tope Fasua

(Posterity Media)

 

9. Eunice Atuejide - National Interest Party (NIP)

Atuejide to contest every 4 years until she becomes President play

Eunice Atuejide

(Pulse)

 

10. Olusegun Mimiko - Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)

I'll make a great president for Nigeria - Mimiko play

Olusegun Mimiko

(Twitter/@Iroko2019)

 

11. Adesina Fagbenro-Byron - Kowa Party (KP)

Fagbenro-Byron emerges as KOWA Party's presidential candidate play

Dr Adesina Fagbenro-Byron

(City People Magazine)

 

12. Ahmed Buhari - Sustainable National Party (SNP)

Ahmed Buhari vows to chase President Buhari out of Aso Rock play

Ahmed Buhari

(BusinessDay)

 

13. Hamza Al-Mustapha - People's Party of Nigeria (PPN)

Al Mustapha: ‘If Nigerians beg me, I’ll run for president’—Abacha CSO play

Major Hamza Al-Mustapha Rtd was Abacha's strike force leader

(Punch)

 

14. Alistair Soyode - Yes Electorates Solidarity (YES)

Alistair Soyode play

Alistair Soyode

(Daily Times Nigeria)

 

15. Obadiah Mailafia - African Democratic Congress

Obadiah Mailafia play

Obadiah Mailafia

(BusinessDay)

 

16. Prince Eniola Ojajuni - Alliance for Democracy (AD)

Eniola Ojajuni play

Eniola Ojajuni

(Twitter/@eniola_ojajuni)

 

17. Usman Ibrahim Alhaji - National Rescue Movement (NRM)

Usman Ibrahim Alhaji play

Usman Ibrahim Alhaji

(UIA Campaign Organisation)

 

18. John Ogbor - All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

19. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim - Alliance for People's Trust

20. Peter Nwangwu - We the People of Nigeria (WTPN)

21. Edozie Madu - Independent Democrats (ID)

22. Williams Awosola - Democratic People’s Congress (DPC)

23. Habu Aminchi - Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM)

24. Yabagi Sani - Action Democratic Party (ADP)

25. Moses Shipi - All Blending Party (ABP)

