The 2019 presidential election is only four months away and Nigerians are finally getting to know the candidates that will fight to win their votes to become the nation's president, or return for another four years.

The October 7 deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to register candidates has now passed and all the parties interested in contesting have elected their candidates.

While President Muhammadu Buhari was affirmed as the candidate of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) at the party's national convention this weekend, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, was elected the candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

While many believe that next year's election will be closely fought between the candidates of the two leading parties, there are a lot more candidates who will appear on the ballot next year.

Here is a list of all the presidential candidates that have emerged to contest next year.

1. President Muhammadu Buhari - All Progressives' Congress (APC)

2. Atiku Abubakar - People's Democratic Party

3. Donald Duke - Social Democratic Party (SDP)

4. Kingsley Moghalu - Young Progressive Party (YPP)

5. Obiageli Ezekwesili - Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN)

6. Fela Durotoye - Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN)

7. Omoyele Sowore - African Action Congress (AAC)

8. Tope Fasua - Abundance Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP)

9. Eunice Atuejide - National Interest Party (NIP)

10. Olusegun Mimiko - Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)

11. Adesina Fagbenro-Byron - Kowa Party (KP)

12. Ahmed Buhari - Sustainable National Party (SNP)

13. Hamza Al-Mustapha - People's Party of Nigeria (PPN)

14. Alistair Soyode - Yes Electorates Solidarity (YES)

15. Obadiah Mailafia - African Democratic Congress

16. Prince Eniola Ojajuni - Alliance for Democracy (AD)

17. Usman Ibrahim Alhaji - National Rescue Movement (NRM)

18. John Ogbor - All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

19. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim - Alliance for People's Trust

20. Peter Nwangwu - We the People of Nigeria (WTPN)

21. Edozie Madu - Independent Democrats (ID)

22. Williams Awosola - Democratic People’s Congress (DPC)

23. Habu Aminchi - Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM)

24. Yabagi Sani - Action Democratic Party (ADP)

25. Moses Shipi - All Blending Party (ABP)