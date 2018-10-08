news
The 2019 presidential election is only four months away and Nigerians are finally getting to know the candidates that will fight to win their votes to become the nation's president, or return for another four years.
The October 7 deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to register candidates has now passed and all the parties interested in contesting have elected their candidates.
While President Muhammadu Buhari was affirmed as the candidate of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) at the party's national convention this weekend, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, was elected the candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).
While many believe that next year's election will be closely fought between the candidates of the two leading parties, there are a lot more candidates who will appear on the ballot next year.
Here is a list of all the presidential candidates that have emerged to contest next year.
1. President Muhammadu Buhari - All Progressives' Congress (APC)
President Buhari (Facebook/Buhari)
2. Atiku Abubakar - People's Democratic Party
Atiku Abubakar
(The Guardian)
3. Donald Duke - Social Democratic Party (SDP)
4. Kingsley Moghalu - Young Progressive Party (YPP)
Prof. Kingsley Moghalu (To Build A Nation)
5. Obiageli Ezekwesili - Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN)
Oby Ezekwesili (Brand Campaign )
6. Fela Durotoye - Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN)
Fela Durotoye (Instagram/@feladurotoye)
7. Omoyele Sowore - African Action Congress (AAC)
Omoyele Sowore (Premium Times)
8. Tope Fasua - Abundance Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP)
Tope Fasua (Posterity Media)
9. Eunice Atuejide - National Interest Party (NIP)
Eunice Atuejide (Pulse)
10. Olusegun Mimiko - Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)
Olusegun Mimiko (Twitter/@Iroko2019)
11. Adesina Fagbenro-Byron - Kowa Party (KP)
Dr Adesina Fagbenro-Byron (City People Magazine)
12. Ahmed Buhari - Sustainable National Party (SNP)
Ahmed Buhari (BusinessDay)
13. Hamza Al-Mustapha - People's Party of Nigeria (PPN)
Major Hamza Al-Mustapha Rtd was Abacha's strike force leader (Punch)
14. Alistair Soyode - Yes Electorates Solidarity (YES)
Alistair Soyode (Daily Times Nigeria)
15. Obadiah Mailafia - African Democratic Congress
Obadiah Mailafia (BusinessDay)
16. Prince Eniola Ojajuni - Alliance for Democracy (AD)
Eniola Ojajuni (Twitter/@eniola_ojajuni)
17. Usman Ibrahim Alhaji - National Rescue Movement (NRM)
Usman Ibrahim Alhaji (UIA Campaign Organisation)
18. John Ogbor - All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)
19. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim - Alliance for People's Trust
20. Peter Nwangwu - We the People of Nigeria (WTPN)
21. Edozie Madu - Independent Democrats (ID)
22. Williams Awosola - Democratic People’s Congress (DPC)
23. Habu Aminchi - Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM)
24. Yabagi Sani - Action Democratic Party (ADP)
25. Moses Shipi - All Blending Party (ABP)