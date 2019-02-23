Ex-President Jonathan, wife, mother vote in Otuoke

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Jonathan voted at 9:30 a.m., while his wife, Patience voted at 9:32 a.m. followed by Ayi.

After voting, the president expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election.

He said that if the election was marred with violence and wrong people elected, there would never be development in the country.

For us as Nigerians, if we want to grow we must endeavour to elect the right people to lead us. So Nigeria needs decent and credible elections.

As a PDP member, I want my party to win all the seats.

We must give room for credible elections that is the only way a true leader can be selected to rule the people.

He advised any candidate who might lose the election to concede defeat in the spirit of true democracy.