A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondent reports that Dogara arrived the polling unit at about 9.44 but the Card Reader failed to authenticate his finger-print, as a result of which he had to use the authentication form to vote.

His wife, Mrs Gimbiya Dogara, however voted smoothly without any problem.

Speaking after casting his vote, the Speaker commended the orderly conduct of the elections at his polling unit.

He said that he was not aware of how the exercise was going on in other places, but added that if the situation were the same in other units, then INEC had done a good job.

ALSO READ: Atiku and wife, Titi, vote in Yola

Dogara expressed optimist about his chances of winning at the polls.