Buhari arrives APC Convention

President Buhari has arrived Eagles Square, the venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) convention holding today, Saturday, June 23, 2018.

This was made known on Twitter by the President’s new media aide, Bashir Ahmad.

The tweet reads: “The arrival of President @MBuhari at the Eagles Square, the venue of All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention #APCNationalConvention”

Youths threaten to scatter convention

Young people in the APC have threatened to resist the imposition of candidates during the convention.

The members, who spoke to Pulse on the condition of anonymity, revealed that some governors and other bigwigs want their loyalists to hold offices at the expense of those who have worked for years and have proven capacity to protect the interests of the youth.