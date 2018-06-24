Pulse.ng logo
Buhari arrives APC Convention

APC Convention Buhari arrives Eagles Square amidst cheers

This was made known on Twitter by the President’s new media aide, Bashir Ahmad.

President Buhari has arrived Eagles Square, the venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) convention holding today, Saturday, June 23, 2018. play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter/@NGRPresident)
President Buhari has arrived Eagles Square, the venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) convention holding today, Saturday, June 23, 2018.

This was made known on Twitter by the President’s new media aide, Bashir Ahmad.

The tweet reads: “The arrival of President @MBuhari at the Eagles Square, the venue of All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention #APCNationalConvention”

ALSO READ: APC Young Women Forum calls for democratic election process during convention

 

Youths threaten to scatter convention

Young people in the APC have threatened to resist the imposition of candidates during the convention.

The members, who spoke to Pulse on the condition of anonymity, revealed that some governors and other bigwigs want their loyalists to hold offices at the expense of those who have worked for years and have proven capacity to protect the interests of the youth.

About 179 members of the ruling party are vying to be elected into the 43 national positions of the party.

