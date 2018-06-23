Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

APC youths threaten to scatter convention over imposition

APC Convention Youths threaten to scatter gathering over imposition

Youths of the APC have threatened to disrupt the party's national convention if there is imposition of candidates.

  • Published:
APC youths threaten to disrupt convention over imposition play

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, VP Yemi Osinbajo, President Muhammadu Buhari and APC members

(Channels TV)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Young people in the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) are raising hell over what they refer to "as imposition and a subversion of due process" by their political party, Pulse can exclusively report.

The APC holds its elective national convention on Saturday, June 23, amid claims of a Unity List containing the names of handpicked candidates, before the first ballot is cast in anger.

The youth wing of the APC have told Pulse that they are going to resist the so called Unity List with all they've got.

Young stakeholders of the APC who spoke to Pulse on the condition of anonymity, revealed that plans have been concluded by governors and other bigwigs to impose those loyal to them, at the expense of those who have worked for years and have proven capacity to protect the interests of the youth.

Youth leader candidate is not a youth

One of the leading lights of the youth wing of the APC told Pulse that their party has all but concluded plans to impose a youth leader who is over the stipulated age limit of 40 years.

"This aspirant, who is being sponsored by a former governor and serving senator from Gombe state, did not partake in the screening process, he was issued a clearance certificate at the convention committee yesterday.

“This is a clear case of injustice and the youths are not going to take it lightly”, this fuming youth who didn't want his name used for this story, said.

The youth wing of the APC is also raising concern over the lack of gender equality in youth leadership positions in the party.

Women marginalised in the APC

A member of the party’s leading youth group from the South East also expressed dissatisfaction at the marginalisation of young women in the party’s youth leadership structure.

“We have a nationwide structure of young women in the party. In my state chapter alone, we are over 700, but now that we have a lady running for deputy national youth leader, one of our South-West governors has chosen to give the position to his SA on youth.

“This is very bad and this kind of thing is what caused the problem in his state APC. The worst thing is that this person he wants to give it to did not even buy the form. He did not face the screening committee. So what then is the fate of young women in the party if we are just going to be sidelined this way?”, she asked.

Another young aspirant in the party, who has now withdrawn from the race for one of the youth leadership positions, decried the microzoning arrangement, describing it as a waste of time.

“What is the purpose of saying we should buy forms when they knew they were still going to pick their SA? Is it not a waste of time? Why is the party saying there is no unity list and that the process will be free and fair when they know it is not true?”

Reports also indicate that APC youths have held series of meetings and have concluded plans to commence legal proceedings against the party in the event that imposition occurs at today's convention.

APC denies imposition claims

Rumours of a ‘Unity List’ have intensified amid allegations that the governing party isn’t willing to shed a reputation that borders on imposing candidates on the rest of the voting delegates.

However, Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora Matters, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, told journalists ahead of the convention that there is no ‘Unity List’ anywhere.

“There’s no Unity List, there’s room for affirmation, consensus. What you can say is that there’s an APC list. Anywhere you see something called a Unity List, it is fake. There are 20 unopposed positions and 42 to be contested. That’s about the summary”, Dabiri-Erewa said.

Former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, heads into the APC national convention, as the last man standing for the position of Chairman of Nigeria’s governing party.

Oshiomhole’s last challenger for the position of APC Chairman, Clement Ebri, stepped down from the race Thursday night, citing party interests and advice from friends and family.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is a News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He just can't fathom how Arsenal continues to fumble even though he's been burning petrol to watch them play since the '90s. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 APC Convention Youths threaten to scatter gathering over impositionbullet
2 Obasanjo Former President says no one can intimidate himbullet
3 Ekiti Election How federal government plans to defeat PDP, Fayosebullet

Related Articles

Abiola Ajimobi 6,800 delegates to vote at APC Convention
Oshiomhole How ex Edo Governor became APC Chairman in waiting
Atiku Former Vice President says he's unsatisfied with Buhari's administration
Shehu Sani Senator reacts to Buhari’s comment on 2018 budget
APC Convention Police deploy 5,000 officers, 2 helicopters to Eagles Square
Ekiti Election How federal government plans to defeat PDP, Fayose

Politics

Army says soldiers will be on standby for Rivers LG elections
Nyesom Wike Rivers LG Polls: Rivers governor commends RSIEC
President Muhammadu Buhari; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki as the President arrived for the 2018 APC National Convention at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 23/06/2018
APC National Convention Read full text of President Buhari's speech
Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to Senator Kabiru Marafa of Zamfara state were denied access to the Eagles Square, venue of the party's national convention.
APC Convention Senator Marafa's supporters denied entry
PDP Logo
2019 Election Edo PDP receives defectors