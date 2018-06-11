Pulse.ng logo
Over 170 members compete for positions at APC convention

On whether the party disqualified any aspirant, the committee in charge of the APC convention said "It is premature" to say.

Edo State former governor, Adams Oshiomhole

(NAN)
About 179 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) reportedly purchased and submitted the screening forms for the 43 national positions of the party.

The Chairman of the screening sub-committee of the APC National Convention Planning Committee, Aminu Bello Masari, stated this during an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, June 10.

He said about 179 members purchased the nomination forms to contest the various positions in the June 14 national convention of the party.

"The total number of aspirants nationwide is about 179, although specifically, I cannot immediately tell you their geographic spread",  Masari said.

Masari did not disclose if his committee disqualified any aspirant, he said, "It is premature for me to say. I think the report will be presented on Tuesday."

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari

 

On whether the party followed through with its zoning arrangement, he said members were only allowed to contest any position zoned their zone.

"So far, those who applied for positions from the North-West are from the North-West, nobody from the North-East or elsewhere applied for the positions zoned to the North-West", the committee chairman added.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has inaugurated the headquarters of the Adams Oshiomhole Campaign Organisation, located at Aso Drive Abuja.

Speaking to journalists after the inauguration, Oshiomhole said the edifice is meant to provide a meeting point for his supporters to converge.

ALSO READ: APC tells Buhari to honour MKO's late wife, Kudirat

The former Edo governor said he is seeking the APC chairmanship position to give the party a new sense of direction.

The incumbent APC chairman, Chief John Oyegun, who is also from Edo State, had withdrawn from the race. He said he made the decision after due consultations with the party leaders and family.

