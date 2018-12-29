The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has condemned the All Progressives Congress (APC) for including industrialist, Aliko Dangote and oil magnate, Femi Otedola as members of its campaign council.

President Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Friday, December 28, 2018, announced the formation of the campaign council of the ruling party.

In the statement which he issued to newsmen, the President’s media aide listed Dangote and Otedola as members of the advisory sub-committee on the council.

Atiku, in a statement signed by the spokesman of his campaign organization, Kassim Afegbua, said that the two businessmen should be in Buhari’s economic management team and not his campaign council because they are not politicians.

According to Daily Post, the PDP presidential candidate said “These people are businessmen, not politicians. These are the kind of people Nigerians expect to see in the economic management team because of what they have done for this country.

“He (Buhari) is simply out to blackmail them because by the time they fund his campaign, he will turn around and call them corrupt businessmen.

“Nigerians can now see for themselves what we have been talking about all this while and we call on them to vote out this grossly incompetent administration, whose stock in trade is blackmail of perceived enemies.”

Meanwhile, Femi Adesina, has issued another statement saying that Aliko Dangote cannot be a member of the APC campaign council.

Adesina also said that the billionaire businessman is not a card carrying member of the APC.