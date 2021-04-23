Consider pensioners whose age bracket you've just joined - APC greets Ortom @60

The party prayed God to grant the governor long life and good health.

“As you clock 60 years of age today, the APC family in Benue rejoices with you for reaching threescore years.

“We pray God to bless you with good health as you pilot the affairs of the state in the remaining two years of your administration,” it said.

The party also used the occasion to appeal to the governor to pay pension and gratuity to the state’s senior citizens.

“Age 60 is the retirement age in the civil service and we pray that you will compassionately consider the Benue pensioners whose age bracket you have just joined.

“The party remembers the few years you shared with us, during which the celebrated Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law 2017 was enacted.