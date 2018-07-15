Pulse.ng logo
APC congratulates Fayemi, says party best placed to develop Nigeria

The party gave the assurance in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abudullahi, in Abuja.

APC congratulates Fayemi, says party best placed to develop Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari (left), Dr Kayode Fayemi (middle) and APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole (right) at the APC mega rally in Ekiti, July 10, 2018

(Twitter/@NGRPresident)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday, assured the people of Ekiti and Nigerians that it is best placed to move the country forward and resolve all seemingly intractable problems.

The party gave the assurance in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abudullahi, in Abuja, while congratulating Dr. Kayode Fayemi, its candidate in the just-concluded governorship election in Ekiti.

Fayemi won the election after securing 197,459 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Prof. Kalapo Olusola of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 178, 121 votes.

Result of the poll, which held on Saturday, was announced by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday.

“We assure the people of Ekiti, and indeed Nigerians, that our party is best placed to move the country forward and resolve the seemingly intractable problems that have held us back,” the statement said.

It commended INEC and security agencies for allowing the people’s will to prevail at the election which was contested by no fewer than 30 political parties.

The party thanked the Ekiti electorate for voting en masse for its candidate, saying that their action demonstrated their trust and confidence in Fayemi’s ability to deliver on his campaign promises.

It said that their action also demonstrated the rejection of the crude and pedestrian politics of the PDP.

ALSO READ: Report alleges vote buying, intimidation in Ekiti

It lauded local and international observers as well as other stakeholders for their role during the election.

The statement noted that Fayemi ran an effective and positive campaign focused on his agenda of rebuilding the state’s economy and returning its lost values of integrity, prudence and decency.

Fayemi, is former governor of the state and immediate past Minister of Steel and Solid Minerals Development.

He was governor from 2010 to 2014.

His re-election bid was truncated by a defeat by PDP’s Ayodele Fayose, the incumbent governor, who would hand over to him on Oct. 16, same day power exchanged hands between them four years ago.

