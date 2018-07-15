Pulse.ng logo
Fayemi of the APC wins governorship election

Ekiti Decides Fayemi of the APC wins governorship election

Kayode Fayemi is Ekiti Governor-elect, defeats PDP Olusola Eleka.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fayemi of the APC wins governorship election play The Minister of Mines and Steel Development Kayode Fayemi speaks during an exclusive interview with Reuters in Abuja, Nigeria October 11, 2016. Picture taken October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde (The Nation)

John-Kayode Fayemi of the APC has been elected Governor of Ekiti State, Southwest Nigeria.

53-year-old Fayemi was battling Kolapo Olusola-Eleka of the PDP, even though you would be forgiven for thinking incumbent Governor Ayodele Fayose was on the ballot.

Fayemi won in 12 local governments. PDP's Eleka won in 4.

Fayemi polled a vote total of 197,459.

Eleka secured 178, 121 votes. There was a vote differential of 19, 338.

ALSO READ: Full story of the violence that made Fayose cry

See election results by local governments, here .

The election had instances of vote buying and was marred by violence in certain areas.

Fayemi served as Ekiti Governor from 2010 to 2014 until he was prevented from a second term by Fayose.

Fayose has protested the results of the governorship election, citing militarisation and vote rigging.

