Report alleges vote buying, intimidation in Ekiti

A party agent of the All Progressives Congress(APC) known as Kazeem has reportedly been threatening voters at Igbemo Ward in Irepodun-Ifelodun Local Government Area.

According to Premium Times, the party agent, at polling unit 012, threatened to cut off the fingers of anyone who votes for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A scuffle however ensued when a PDP member accosted Kazeem and tried to hit him with an object.

The situation was however brought under control by security operatives.

Vote buying

Premium Times also reports that voters are being paid to vote.

According to the report, an aggrieved voter was quoted saying “PDP middlemen are distributing N3,000 instead of N5,000.”

PDP Vs APC

The Ekiti state governorship election is holding today, Saturday, July 14, 2018 and 35 parties are contesting.

However, the top two contenders are Kayode Fayemi of the APC and Prof. Kolapo Olusola of the PDP.

Card reader failure

According to reports from Pulse correspondent on ground in Ekiti state, the card reader could not read the card of Kayode Fayemi’s wife.

Also, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the card reader at Ofafuru Polling Unit 002, Ward ‎002 in Ikere-Ekiti also failed to read PDP flagbearer, Prof. Kolapo Olusola’s card.

Overall report from the elections shows that voter turn-out was impressive and voting has been peaceful despite reported pockets of violence in some areas.