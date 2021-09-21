ZINGR - not dating app to make new friends online

Many of us know dating apps like Bumble, Tinder, or Badoo but some of us are looking for dating apps to make friends.

ZINGR is not a dating app but it is a great app to make friends online with similar interests in your area.

How to use ZINGR?

ZINGR uses GPS to connect local people and helps you to discover what happens around you.

This social network is also great to make friends with similar interest.

Trending hashtags can help you to discover people who love same things as you.

Just share some positive content with people around you with popular hashtags and connect with these like-minded people.

ZINGR allows you to share videos, photos, stories and short tweets with people nearby.

Pulse Nigeria

Stories nearby. Short videos to discover what happens around you and make friends

Some of them use Snapchat or Instagram stories to follow trending things worldwide.

ZINGR lets you discover what happens in your city.

Share some live videos with people in your area and meet people with similar hobbies.

ZINGR allows you to share short videos with nearby people, the same as you do on any other popular social networks.

Pulse Nigeria

ZINGR is not a dating app but some people use popular hashtags like 'date', 'dating', and others to connect with people who are looking for a relationship.

Some of the hashtags like 'friends' are spreading worldwide during the quarantine.

ZINGR app was released in 2019 by Kęstutis Gedaitis and supports more than 85 languages, built for iOS and Android this social network app can be downloaded from GetJar, Amazon, Apple or Google Play Store.