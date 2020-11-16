The feature-centric device hosts a 6.51-inches waterdrop display with HD+ resolution put at 1600X720 (an equivalent of 270 PPI density).

Also doubling as an IPS LCD display, the device screen is scratch and waterproof, implying stronger durability than its predecessor.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, a dedicated chipset for mid-range devices, vivo Y20 boasts of several high-end features.

For one, vivo is dishing out an AI triple macro rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP main camera, 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro camera.

On the other side, the device features an 8MP front camera which is capacitated with what the company describes as PDAF technology (Phase Detection Autofocus).

vivo Y20 launches with great design and stronger battery life

The introduction of the PDAF technology enables users to seamlessly capture perfect photography with pronounced details.

Beyond the amazing camera system, vivo Y20 also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

While this is a common feature among top-liner devices, the company has decided to dish out the high-end spec on its mid-range entry device.

The feature which also doubles as a camera shutter is debuting for the first time on vivo’s mid-range device.

Available in two colors – Nebula Blue, and Obisidan Black colors; there are two variants of the vivo Y20 smartphone.

There is a base model with 3GB RAM and 64GB ROM (internal storage), and another variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM.

On the upper scale, Vivo also offers another extension model – Y20s which packs a whopping 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

More excitingly, vivo upgraded the battery life of the new entrants pushing the capacity to a maximum of 5000 mAh, “more power, more fun.”

Interestingly, the Y20 smartphone boasts of the recent 5W reverse charging feature mostly found on the top-liner devices.

However, this capability is only limited to the Y20 models with 3GB/4GB RAM storage while it’s missing on the extension model, Y20s.

On the flip side, the Y20s model also comes with a charging boost capacity of up to 18W, a feature that is missing in the base models.

With the 18W flash charge feature, Y20s users can power-up their device from 0 to 100% in no time.

With this major upgrade in battery life, vivo guarantees more fun time regardless of whether it is a power-draining task or not.

On average use, the device can go for about two days without charge and up to 16-hours under heavy-duty, consider gaming and video playback for instance.

Similarly, giving the top-notch quality of the camera system, users of any of the Y20 range of device can go hour on adventure and getting the best out of the devices’ camera.

Again, with the Y20 series, it is absolutely “more power, more fun.”

To top it all, the device sells at a very affordable price. The base model Y20 with 3GB RAM and the other variant with 4GB RAM sells at NGN65, 900 and #69, 900 respectively.

On the other hand, the extension model, Y20s sells at #85,900 only and they all promise value for money.

To own any of these devices, visit any licensed retail stores or buy on either Konga.com or Jumia.com.

*This is a featured post.