Man lands in jail for buying fake naira notes worth ₦50,000 with ₦25,000

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspect’s arrest is sequel to his alleged possession, and transacting in counterfeited Naira notes.

Man lands in jail for buying fake naira notes worth ₦50,000 with ₦25,000 [Dubawa]
Man lands in jail for buying fake naira notes worth ₦50,000 with ₦25,000

A statement by the Command’s spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, said that operatives serving in Abakaliki Road Police Division, with the support of law-abiding citizens, arrested Okonkwo of Mkpologu, Emene, Enugu, at the Old IMT Bus Stop, Abakaliki Road, Enugu, on April 10.

According to him, the suspect’s arrest is the sequel to his alleged possession, and transacting in counterfeited naira notes.

“A total of ₦40,000 suspected counterfeited one thousand denominated naira notes were recovered from him.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect boarded a minibus from New Haven Junction to Old IMT Bus Stop, Enugu, and gave the driver one of the counterfeited notes.

“The driver, however, scrutinised and observed that the currency was fake, and quickly raised an alarm that led to the suspect’s arrest.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to having paid the sum of ₦25,000 genuine naira notes to his cohort at large for the counterfeited naira notes worth ₦50,000,” he said.

Ndukwe said that he further confessed to having spent ₦10,000 out of the fake notes, with the remaining ₦40,000 recovered from him.

“The suspect will be arraigned and prosecuted once investigations are concluded,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

