ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Muslim student loses in UK court in suit challenging school's ban on prayer

Segun Adeyemi

Katharine Birbalsingh, the principal of Michaela Community School, highlighted the school's independence in focusing on the welfare of its students.

Katharine Birbalsingh, the headteacher of Michaela Community School, said the court’s decision is a victory for all schools. [Getty Images]
Katharine Birbalsingh, the headteacher of Michaela Community School, said the court’s decision is a victory for all schools. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

The case, drawing significant public interest, centres on the question of religious freedom in educational settings.

The student, whose name has not been revealed, filed a lawsuit against Michaela Community School in northwest London, claiming that the school’s policy unfairly discriminated against her faith by forbidding essential religious practices.

She argued that the school’s prohibition of on-site prayer infringed upon her religious liberties and exacerbated feelings of exclusion among religious minority groups, labelling it as discriminatory.

ADVERTISEMENT

The school, which is publicly funded but operates independently and is well-known for its academic success and stringent regulations, argued that the policy implemented last year was reasonable.

According to Punch, a report from the BBC confirmed that during the court proceedings in London, it was disclosed that the ban, initiated last year, was prompted by a group of students praying in the schoolyard, utilising blazers as kneeling mats.

The decision to enforce the new regulations was driven by apprehensions regarding a perceived “cultural shift” towards religious segregation and intimidation within the Muslim student body, as per accounts presented to the court.

Meanwhile, Judge Thomas Linden rejected the student’s claims, stating that by attending the school, she had agreed to abide by its rules regarding religious expression.

ADVERTISEMENT

He determined that the school’s policy on prayer rituals was reasonable and that its goals justified any potential impact on the rights of Muslim students.

In response, Katharine Birbalsingh, the headteacher of Michaela Community School, emphasised the school’s autonomy to prioritise the well-being of its students.

Reacting via X, she wrote, “The court’s decision is therefore a victory for all schools.

“Schools should not be forced by one child and her mother to change their approach simply because they have decided they don’t like something at the school.”

Similarly, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan hailed the verdict: “Headteachers are best placed to make decisions in their schools.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Michaela is an outstanding school, and I hope this judgment gives all school leaders the confidence to make the right decisions for their pupils.”

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a senior news reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA destroys 300 tons of illicit drugs in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu praises effort

NDLEA destroys 300 tons of illicit drugs in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu praises effort

Ogun Assembly moves to amend law to address logjam, improve services

Ogun Assembly moves to amend law to address logjam, improve services

Embattled Ganduje hit with fresh corruption charges by Kano's anti-graft

Embattled Ganduje hit with fresh corruption charges by Kano's anti-graft

NCAA suspends licences of 3 private jet owners for violating its regulations

NCAA suspends licences of 3 private jet owners for violating its regulations

FG begins disbursement of ₦200bn palliative loans to verified applicants

FG begins disbursement of ₦200bn palliative loans to verified applicants

Man electrocuted while vandalising transformer to get rich, leaves area in darkness

Man electrocuted while vandalising transformer to get rich, leaves area in darkness

Tinubu set to make crucial declaration on state policing

Tinubu set to make crucial declaration on state policing

Destiny favours Aiyedatiwa over other Ondo guber aspirants - APC chieftain

Destiny favours Aiyedatiwa over other Ondo guber aspirants - APC chieftain

'Ganduje suspension'- Gov Yusuf under fire as Arewa raises alarm amid crisis

'Ganduje suspension'- Gov Yusuf under fire as Arewa raises alarm amid crisis

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

7 persons drown in swimming pools, beaches in Lagos in 6 days - Police [bereadylexington]

7 Lagosians drown in swimming pools, beaches in 6 days

Hit-and-Run driver injures 2 on Lagos-Badagry road, victims hospitalised [Punch Newspapers]

Hit-and-Run driver injures 2 on Lagos-Badagry road, victims hospitalised

Ibadan man goes around stealing generators [Nairametrics]

Ibadan man goes around stealing generators

An investigation is ongoing [Punch]

17-year-old boy fakes own kidnap, lands in police net