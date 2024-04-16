Muslim student loses in UK court in suit challenging school's ban on prayer

The case, drawing significant public interest, centres on the question of religious freedom in educational settings.

The student, whose name has not been revealed, filed a lawsuit against Michaela Community School in northwest London, claiming that the school’s policy unfairly discriminated against her faith by forbidding essential religious practices.

She argued that the school’s prohibition of on-site prayer infringed upon her religious liberties and exacerbated feelings of exclusion among religious minority groups, labelling it as discriminatory.

The school, which is publicly funded but operates independently and is well-known for its academic success and stringent regulations, argued that the policy implemented last year was reasonable.

According to Punch, a report from the BBC confirmed that during the court proceedings in London, it was disclosed that the ban, initiated last year, was prompted by a group of students praying in the schoolyard, utilising blazers as kneeling mats.

The decision to enforce the new regulations was driven by apprehensions regarding a perceived “cultural shift” towards religious segregation and intimidation within the Muslim student body, as per accounts presented to the court.

Court rejects student’s claims

Meanwhile, Judge Thomas Linden rejected the student’s claims, stating that by attending the school, she had agreed to abide by its rules regarding religious expression.

He determined that the school’s policy on prayer rituals was reasonable and that its goals justified any potential impact on the rights of Muslim students.

In response, Katharine Birbalsingh, the headteacher of Michaela Community School, emphasised the school’s autonomy to prioritise the well-being of its students.

Reacting via X, she wrote, “The court’s decision is therefore a victory for all schools.

“Schools should not be forced by one child and her mother to change their approach simply because they have decided they don’t like something at the school.”

Similarly, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan hailed the verdict: “Headteachers are best placed to make decisions in their schools.”

