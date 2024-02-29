Unknown assailants trail photographer to his apartment, stab him to death

The incident, according to Niger Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Wasiu Abiodun, happened in the Tundun Fulani area, Minna, Niger State Capital.

It was gathered that the photographer was trailed to his apartment by his assailants before they carried out the crime.

The suspects were said to have locked other occupants in their rooms before they invaded Salawadeen’s apartment.

A report claimed that before the assailants gained entry into the victim’s apartment, the suspected hoodlums stabbed Salawadeen multiple times before they left the scene.

The police spokesperson said that the incident, which was said to have occurred in the presence of the photographer's children, left the man dead after he was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Abiodun further noted that the hoodlums stole some valuables believed to belong to the deceased before they escaped.

His words: “On February 27, 2024, at about 8:50 am, it was reported at Bosso Division that on the same date, at about 3:30 am, one Zaccheaus, 33 years old, of Tudun-Fulani, Minna, was attacked in the house by a yet-to-be-identified person(s) and stabbed and robbed of valuables. He was rushed to the IBB Hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

“The police operatives at the Bosso Division visited the scene; some exhibits were recovered from the scene, and a preliminary investigation has commenced into the unfortunate incident.”

This incident happened a few weeks after a new bride reportedly stabbed her husband to death in Nasarawa village, in Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State.