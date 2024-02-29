ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Unknown assailants trail photographer to his apartment, stab him to death

Damilare Famuyiwa

The police stated that some exhibits were recovered from the scene, and an investigation to look into the matter had commenced.

He was stabbed in the presence of his children [Punch]
He was stabbed in the presence of his children [Punch]

Recommended articles

The incident, according to Niger Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Wasiu Abiodun, happened in the Tundun Fulani area, Minna, Niger State Capital.

It was gathered that the photographer was trailed to his apartment by his assailants before they carried out the crime.

The suspects were said to have locked other occupants in their rooms before they invaded Salawadeen’s apartment.

ADVERTISEMENT

A report claimed that before the assailants gained entry into the victim’s apartment, the suspected hoodlums stabbed Salawadeen multiple times before they left the scene.

The police spokesperson said that the incident, which was said to have occurred in the presence of the photographer's children, left the man dead after he was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Abiodun further noted that the hoodlums stole some valuables believed to belong to the deceased before they escaped.

His words: “On February 27, 2024, at about 8:50 am, it was reported at Bosso Division that on the same date, at about 3:30 am, one Zaccheaus, 33 years old, of Tudun-Fulani, Minna, was attacked in the house by a yet-to-be-identified person(s) and stabbed and robbed of valuables. He was rushed to the IBB Hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

“The police operatives at the Bosso Division visited the scene; some exhibits were recovered from the scene, and a preliminary investigation has commenced into the unfortunate incident.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This incident happened a few weeks after a new bride reportedly stabbed her husband to death in Nasarawa village, in Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State.

The 19-year-old bride, Aisha Aliyu, was said to have murdered her husband, Idris Ahmadu, on their matrimonial bed with a kitchen knife.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG recruits 2,497 health workers to replace doctors, nurses who left Nigeria

FG recruits 2,497 health workers to replace doctors, nurses who left Nigeria

Displaced persons threaten return to Boko Haram areas due to economic crisis

Displaced persons threaten return to Boko Haram areas due to economic crisis

More Nigerians at risk of mental health issues as economic woes intensify

More Nigerians at risk of mental health issues as economic woes intensify

War-torn Ukraine donates wheat to feed 1 million people in war-torn Sudan

War-torn Ukraine donates wheat to feed 1 million people in war-torn Sudan

NLC says leaders were threatened to cancel protests against hunger

NLC says leaders were threatened to cancel protests against hunger

President Tinubu will leave Nigeria for 2-day visit to Qatar today

President Tinubu will leave Nigeria for 2-day visit to Qatar today

Police PRO says security getting better and social media is blowing up old cases

Police PRO says security getting better and social media is blowing up old cases

I feel like moving to LGBTQI-friendly country - Man cries after anti-LGBT+ Bill passage

I feel like moving to LGBTQI-friendly country - Man cries after anti-LGBT+ Bill passage

Avoid the sun if possible, sleep outdoors — how to survive hot weather

Avoid the sun if possible, sleep outdoors — how to survive hot weather

Pulse Sports

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File photo. Potholes

80-year-old 'dead' man returns to life after ambulance hits big pothole

Murdered 17-year-old, Nathan Bawuah

17-year-old Ghanaian boy stabbed to death by another 17-year-old boy in London

Nigerians suffered 2,717 road accidents in final 3 months of 2023

Nigerians suffered 2,717 road accidents in final 3 months of 2023

EFCC claims the raid was sequel to credible intelligence [Punch]

EFCC arrests dozens of KWASU students over alleged fraud