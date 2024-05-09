₦2.7bn fraud: Court grants Sirika, daughter, 2 others ₦100m bail each

They face trial on charges of an alleged fraud totalling ₦2.7 billion.

The court ruled that the individuals providing surety must possess real estate in Abuja and be considered upstanding citizens.

Additionally, they are required to submit a sworn statement detailing their financial status.

Furthermore, the defendants are prohibited from travelling overseas without prior approval from the court.

Justice Oriji stated that if the defendants cannot fulfil the conditions of their release, they will be held in prison custody.

Nigeria Air scandal

In a recent development surrounding the Nigeria Air scandal, the spotlight falls on Hadi Sirika, the former Minister of Aviation.

Allegations surfaced implicating Sirika in potential misconduct related to the failed Nigeria Air project.

The project aimed to establish a national carrier but was met with controversy and ultimately collapsed.

Investigations suggest financial irregularities and mismanagement under Sirika's tenure.