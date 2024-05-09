Daniel Ojukwu: Sowore, Adeyanju lead protest at police HQ over unlawful detention of journalist

Ojukwu, who writes for the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), has been detained by the police for nine days for an alleged cybercrime offence.

However, a report by FIJ alleged that Ojukwu was held in police custody for an investigative report he did on the former deputy governor of Lagos, Orelope Adefulire, who was appointed by the ex-President Muhammadu Buhari administration as senior special assistant on sustainable development goals (SSAP-SDGs).

Why Ojukwu was allegedly detained

It was gathered that Adefulire was tasked with helping the country meet the United Nations’ 2030 deadline for achieving the SDGs. Before her appointment, she served as deputy to Governor Babatunde Fashola in Lagos from 2011 to 2015.

Orelope-Adefulire spoke highly of her intention to achieve SDGs 3 and 4, which concern good health and primary education.

On May 15, 2023, the office made a substantial payment of N147,127,467.58 to Enseno Global Ventures Ltd. for the construction of an acquisition centre (type A) and a block of six classrooms at Ajeromi Primary School, Lagos State.

This investment held the promise of significantly improving the educational landscape in the area.

This was expected to enhance education quality in the area and contribute to achieving SDG 4.

Five months later, FIJ investigated the project’s status. On October 6, 2023, they searched Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA for the specified school but found approximately 72 primary schools instead.

These schools suffered neglect, lack of staff, and poorly equipped classrooms.