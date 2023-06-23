ADVERTISEMENT
Trinity Guy in police custody to answer questions on his skit involving a female minor

Bayo Wahab

In one of his skits, Trinity Guy was seen asking a young girl the colour of his manhood.

Trinity Guy is an Ibadan-based prankster. [Channels TV]
Trinity Guy is an Ibadan-based prankster. [Channels TV]

A viral video of the prankster recently sparked a backlash as Nigerians severely criticised him and called on the police to arrest him.

In the video, Trinity Guy was seen asking a young girl the colour of his manhood.

Reacting to the video on Thursday, June 22, 2023, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson for the Nigeria Police, who had earlier called for the arrest of the content creator over another controversial skit described his video involving the female minor as a child abuse.

“This is rubbish and criminal. This guy should be arrested and charged to court. We will act as soon as possible. I hate this scene. Child abuse!”, Adejobi said.

It is against this background that the Oyo Police Command invited the prankster to answer questions about his skits.

In a tweet on Friday, June 23, 2023, the police command said the content creator has honoured its invitation and would meet with Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department.

“Good Morning Fam! Abdullahi Maruf Adisa AKA Trinity reported at the Oyo State Police Command at exactly 1000hrs today. Recall he was invited yesterday over a video depicting the sexualization of a female minor. Updates would follow in sequence, please”, the tweet reads.

Meanwhile, Adejobi had urged victims of controversial pranks to take legal action against any skit makers involved.

He argued that activities of pranksters create more problems for the police on security management than what they (pranksters) gain from such pranks.

Bayo Wahab

