Trinity Guy in fresh trouble as Police describe his skit with minor as child abuse

In the early hours of Thursday, June 22, 2023, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson for the Nigeria Police intensified his call for the arrest of the content creator over a video in which he was seen asking a 10-year-old girl the ‘colour of his manhood’.

Describing the video as ‘rubbish and criminal’, the force PRO said Trinity Guy should be arrested and charged to court.

“This is rubbish and criminal. This guy should be arrested and charged to court. We will act as soon as possible. I hate this scene. Child abuse!”, Adejobi said.

This is the second time the force PRO would call for Trinity Guy’s arrest in three days.

Adejobi had on Monday, June 19, 2023 called for the arrest of the skit maker over his recent prank video involving some women he pranked with the sound of gunshots.

“This doesn’t make any sense. I think the guy should have been arrested. Those individuals who feel the heat and fear of the pranks should be reporting the pranksters as many of their pranks are criminals, immoral, and evil. These women have a good case against him,” he wrote.

The police PRO also urged victims of controversial pranks to take legal action against the skit makers involved.

