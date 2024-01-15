Tragedy strikes as fire claims 7 family members in Kano State
The incident occurred on Sunday night, affected father, mother and five of their children.
Abdullahi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kano that the incident, which occurred on Sunday night, affected father, mother and five of their children.
“We received a distress call at Dakata fire station from one Ibrahim Sani at about 12:25 am that there was fire outbreak in a building at Tudun Wada Quarters.
“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our fire fighting vehicle to the scene at about 12:30 am,’’ he said.
He said seven unconscious victims were evacuated by firefighters from the slightly burnt two rooms and a parlour they were occupying and rushed to hospital.
“The doctor confirmed seven of them dead due to the smoke they inhaled,’’ he added, adding that investigation revealed that the fire, caused by electric spark, was out of control by the time firefighters arrived.
He advised the general public to exercise caution while handling electrical appliances and inflammable materials to avoid fire incidents and other emergencies.
