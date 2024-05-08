ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian activist championing disability rights vies for UN committee seat

Segun Adeyemi

He mentioned that Morocco and Malawi are also competing for the position.

Dr Christopher Nwanoro. [Guardian]
Dr Christopher Nwanoro. [Guardian]

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Nwanoro, who is visually impaired, highlighted the importance of Nigeria having a voice on the committee, citing potential benefits for the country.

He revealed his nomination by the Federal Government in 2022 to vie for the position, which entails advocating for the rights of PWDs on a global platform.

The UN CRPD, comprised of experts from various continents, works to uphold and advocate for the rights of PWDs worldwide.

He said, “I have a lot of things I’m going to attract to Nigeria. The committee is where major decisions that concern PWDs globally are taken.

“We are going to look at the issue of assistive technology.

“We also have the issue of accessibility; for instance, some public buildings in Nigeria and Africa are inaccessible to PWDs.

“In the Western world, the transportation system is accessible for PWDs, and we would like to replicate this in Africa.

“So these are the things that I’m going to attract, and most importantly, the grants that will come to Nigeria and Africa are enormous.”

He emphasised his preparedness to assume duties and advocate for the rights of the disabled worldwide, striving for a society where everyone, irrespective of their abilities, enjoys equal rights and opportunities.

Nwanoro also urged President Bola Tinubu to support this endeavour, highlighting its alignment with the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Nwanoro is a Deputy Director within the International Organizations Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

His academic background includes a Bachelor of Arts with Honors in History and International Studies from the University of Uyo and a Master of Science degree in International Relations, also from the University of Uyo.

