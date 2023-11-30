Ritualist, pregnant wife arrested in Benue

The couple were among the 25 suspects arrested for various offences across Benue State.

Ogbenerumu, his pregnant wife, and five others, who travelled from Delta State to Benue, were nabbed by operatives of the state Police Command.

In a statement in which the arrests were disclosed, Benue Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene also stated that 15 suspected arm manufacturers were nabbed.

Anene further said that two others were arrested at Mbakiya village, Ugondo District, Makurdi, capital city after robbing one Misaq Eke.

The statement read in parts, “On November 21, 2023, at about 7:00 pm, while a police team was on routine patrol along Barracks road, Makurdi, information was received that one Godspower Oghenerumu, a suspected ritualist (yahoo yahoo), his pregnant wife and five others had arrived Makurdi from Delta State and were carrying out ritual activities.

“The team rushed to the scene and arrested the spiritual leader, his wife and five others.

“During investigation, followers of the ritualist stated that they were involved in some ritual activities in Delta State that did not yield any money as promised.

“Godspower told them that the spirit had directed that they should move to Benue where further directives would be given to them on how money would be manufactured.

“On November 15, 2023, at about 4:20 pm, the team busted the hideout of arm dealers along Vandeikya-Adikpo Road and arrested one Fater Terkula Sunday and Jem Demesugh.

“On the spot search of the hideout led to the recovery of six locally fabricated barretta pistols and a motorcycle.”