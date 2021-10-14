RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Renowned Benue industrialist, Denen Tofi, dies at 103

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Chief Denen Tofi, a renowned Benue industrialist, has died at the age of 103.

Mr Aondoakura Tofi, one of sons of the deceased disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi on Thursday.

He said that his father died around 11a.m. on Thursday at Nyom Hospital in Gboko, the traditional headquarters of Tiv people.

”My dad’s old age contributed significantly to his death.

“Yeah, we lost him around 11a.m. On Tuesday night, around 9p.m., he started feeling uneasy and was rushed to the hospital in the morning.

“He started responding to treatment before he finally answered the call of his father,” he said.

Tofi was one of the foremost industrialists in Benue, he was the owner of Paradise and New State Hotels, Tofi Memorial Grammar School, National Oil and several other companies.

He was popularly known by his business motto: “Do well, God will help you.”

