Kano police command has announced the arrest of a man accused of raping 40 people at Dangora town in the state.

While confirming the arrest, Abdullahi Haruna, police spokesman in Kano said that the suspect was in their custody and would be paraded soon.

Haruna said the suspect was caught by neighbours and handed over to the police after a woman caught him in her children’s room.

According to a resident of the area, “People of Dangora are so happy at this time and we hope justice will be served appropriately.

“The suspect had become very popular in the state and was known as “mai siket” (man in skirt).

Meanwhile, there have been conversations on appropriate punishment for rape offenders in the country.

The conversation was prompted as a result of a series of rape incidents two of which involved female students, who were raped and murdered.

Following the incident, the Senate has urged the law enforcement agencies to administer stiffer punishment to rape offenders.