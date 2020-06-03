A 19-year-old lady, identified as Barakat Bello, has been gang raped and murdered in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The Nation reports that the incident occurred on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in the Akinyele area of Ibadan.

According to SaharaReporters, Barakat was a student of the Institute of Agriculture, Research and Training, Ibadan.

Barakat’s sister found her lifeless body behind their home.

Further examination revealed that she was raped before being murdered.

Father of the deceased, Kasimu Elepo, told SaharaReporters that, “I was not at home when the incident happened. The younger sister was not at home too, she went for Quaranic lessons but when she returned home, she saw her at the back of the house with deep cuts all over her body. She had been raped and killed.

“Somebody called me on the phone that I should come home but he refused to tell me what happened. When I got home, I saw that my daughter had been raped and stabbed to death.”

Barakat has been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

The hashtag #JusticeforBarakat is trending on social media platform Twitter.

Barakat’s death comes in the wake of the rape and murder of Uwa, a 22-year-old student of the University of Benin, on May 27, 2020.

President Buhari has ordered a speedy investigation of Uwa’s murder and an arrest of the culprits.