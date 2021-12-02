Pastor kidnaps Catholic Priest in Imo, begs God for forgiveness

The pastor while confessing to the crime said he got N1.5 million as his share from the kidnap.

According to reports, the state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Hussaini, while parading the suspect disclosed that the victim was in his in captivity until a N5 million ransom was paid.

Describing himself as a disgrace “to the body of Christ”, Anoloba begged for forgiveness.

“I am a pastor with Apostolic Church of Christ in Lagos. I got N1.5 million from the kidnap of the priest. I never knew I would be arrested. I regret my actions because I am now a disgrace to the body of Christ and my family.” he said.