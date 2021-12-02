RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Pastor kidnaps Catholic Priest in Imo, begs God for forgiveness

bayo wahab

Describing himself as a disgrace “to the body of Christ”, the pastor begged God for forgiveness.

A 35-yr-old pastor, Izuchukwu Anoloba has been arrested for kidnapping Fr Fidelis Ekemgba, a Catholic priest in Imo state.

The pastor while confessing to the crime said he got N1.5 million as his share from the kidnap.

According to reports, the state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Hussaini, while parading the suspect disclosed that the victim was in his in captivity until a N5 million ransom was paid.

Describing himself as a disgrace “to the body of Christ”, Anoloba begged for forgiveness.

“I am a pastor with Apostolic Church of Christ in Lagos. I got N1.5 million from the kidnap of the priest. I never knew I would be arrested. I regret my actions because I am now a disgrace to the body of Christ and my family.” he said.

The police said the victim is the priest in charge of St. Peters Catholic Parish in Umunohu Amakaohia in the Ihitte/Uboma Local Government Area of the state.

