A notorious female armed robber in Delta, Bella Lucky, and two other suspects of a criminal gang, have been arrested by the police.

Punch reports that men of 'Safe Delta' Unit of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), led by CSP Anieteh Eyoh, on Monday, January 20, 2020, arrested the suspects at McClivers market in the Warri area of the state.

Delta Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Hafiz Inuwa says the arrested suspects specialise in deceiving people, after which they stab and rob them. [Punch]

The armed robbery syndicate, which has been on the police' wanted list, included two boys and a female.

Daggers and some mobile phones were recovered from the suspects, who are presently in custody of the Delta Police Command in Asaba.

It was gathered that the police were able to track the female suspect down to a hideout, after she allegedly stabbed and inflicted injuries on a woman.

Speaking on the arrested armed robbery suspects, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Hafiz Inuwa said, “These are armed robbers who were using a woman. It’s not a question of a notorious armed robber. It’s a gang using knife, stabbing people and robbing them."

According to the police boss, the robbery syndicate uses the female robber to deceive passengers, engage them in a discussion, get them carried away, and rob them.