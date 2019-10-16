Perfect blend of quality grain spirits and imported scotch malts, Seagram’s Imperial Blue whisky has been officially launched in Nigeria on October 9th, 2019. On this day, a few carefully selected whisky lovers, key channel partners and media were invited to an exclusive launch event to sample for the first time the newest addition to the Pernod Ricard Nigeria portfolio.

During the event, DAVID Langlois, Managing Director of Pernod Ricard Nigeria, said: "Today we are very proud to introduce Seagram’s Imperial Blue which is a blend of scotch malts and grain spirits.

It comes from the house of Seagram’s – the name which stands for quality, trust & craftsmanship.

Its attractive price makes it the go-to brand for the young and vibrant Nigerian whisky loving individual. This is one of the many reasons why we strongly believe in this market’s solid potential.

Last but not the least I am happy to share that Seagram’s Imperial Blue is been produced right here, in Nigeria."

The optimistic and fun loving consumers in Nigeria have a reason to celebrate as Seagram’s Imperial Blue is all set to debut in Nigeria, it’s 37th country in the world. Nigeria is a crucial growth market for Groupe Pernod Ricard in the Sub-Saharan Africa region, which contributes to 44% of Pernod Ricard’s international business for Imperial Blue.

Imperial Blue was launched in 1997 in India and since then has become not just one of the largest but also amongst the fastest growing whiskies in the world.

Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky debuts in Nigeria, set to strengthen its presence in Sub-Saharan Africa

According to IWSR 2018, Imperial Blue is the world’s third largest selling whisky and is also the largest volume contributor to the Pernod Ricard Group globally. It is a testament of the consumer’s love that Imperial Blue has garnered over the two-decades of its existence. It is a perfect blend of Grain spirits & imported scotch malts and is well appreciated for its exquisite smoothness. Over 3500 bottles of Imperial blue are sold every minute.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing officer, Pernod Ricard India, said, “Nigeria is the largest and fastest growing economy in Africa which makes it one of the most critical markets for us globally. We are excited by the business potential & size of the market. The relatively young population of Nigeria is fast moving into the middle-income bracket and we are proud to introduce Seagram’s Imperial Blue to them. This launch is hence crucial to help fulfil our ambition of becoming the leader in the mainstream spirits market among the emerging middle class within the next 5 years.”

Imperial Blue Whisky is the winner of Monde Selection Gold Award 2018 for its product quality. It has also won Gold & Bronze awards at Abby’s for its iconic brand communication.

See more pictures from the launch event below.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the world’s no. 2 in wines and spirits with consolidated Sales of € 8,682 million in FY16. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has undergone sustained development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin &Sprit (2008).

Pernod Ricard holds one of the most prestigious brand portfolios comprising of: Blenders Pride, Royal Stag, Imperial Blue, 100 Pipers, Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin and well known wines like Jacob’s Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo and Kenwood. Pernod Ricard employs a workforce of 18,500 people and operates through a decentralized organization.

Pernod Ricard is strongly committed to a sustainable development policy and encourages responsible consumption. Pernod Ricard’s strategy and ambition are based on 3 key values that guide its expansion: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust and a strong sense of ethics. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.

