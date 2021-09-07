Man arraigned for allegedly swindling business partner of N12m

The Prosecution Counsel, Peter Ejike told the court that a direct criminal complaint was received at the office of the AIG Zone 7, for investigation on Feb. 23.

The prosecutor said that the defendant deceived the complainant, Aliyu Musa to enter into a business deal of buying and selling rice with him.

He added that the complainant, transferred 12 million into the defendant’s bank account for that purpose.

He said however, immediately the money was transferred into the defendant’s account, he converted it to his personal use and absconded.

The prosecution counsel said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Umar Dodo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum, who must be civil servants on any Grade Level.