Unknown gang steals 12 goats in Canada, owners offer ₦3m for their return

Damilare Famuyiwa

The stolen goats belong to one Drake Family Farm in Ontario, Canada.

Eight of the goats were pregnant [Drake Family Farms]
The Drake Family Farm disclosed this offer via a post on its Instagram page.

Sharing the distressing news on Instagram, Drake Family Farm, which manages about 500 goats, and uses the animals to make cheese, lotion, and soap to sell to local farmers, stated that the goats were stolen.

According to one of the owners, Dr Daniel Drake, no less than 12 goats were stolen, out of which eight were pregnant. Among them was Zendaya, who had just delivered her kid the night prior. Drake, devastated by the theft, immediately reported the disappearance to authorities, pointing out the absence of Zendaya and her newborn.

"I want to give up," Drake said. "I guess you can't give up. You just have to keep going, but farming is hard enough without thieves coming and breaking through, and taking everything you have."

He added, “We are upset by this! We are worried for our goats! If you see anyone selling goats that look like ours, please let us know. We are looking through security footage and the police have been notified. We have Saanens, Alphines, and Nubians. Their collars are chain, red, or blue. They are tattooed.

In an update on the farm’s page a day ago, it was disclosed that there was no information on the missing goats yet.

