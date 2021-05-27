RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Kidnappers release 2 abducted Abuja residents after N2m ransom

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The two residents of Byazhin area in Kubwa, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), kidnapped by gunmen have regained their freedom after allegedly paying N2 million.

Kidnap gang leader pays ransom after being kidnapped by other kidnappers
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had, on Wednesday, reported that the two men; Mr Ayodele Somorin and Mr Oladimeji Josiah, a carpenter, were kidnapped in their homes on May 21.

The armed men, who stormed the hilly area close to the Lottery Quarters and few metres away from Living Faith Church, Byazhin in Kubwa, shot sporadically before they were whisked away.

They were, however, released after spending about five days in the kidnappers’ den.

When NAN visited the area on Thursday morning, although Somorin and members of his family were not around with their door padlocked, Josiah was at home.

Josiah, one of the victims, who looked pensive, described the experience as horrible.

He said the other victim and his family were advised by their relations not to sleep in their house now.

When NAN contacted the Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Command, Mariam Yusuf, on the release of the abductees and the payment of ransom, she said she was unaware of the development.

Yusuf, in a telephone interview with NAN, simply said: “f I find out, I will get back to you.”

NAN reports that Yusuf on Tuesday, confirmed the kidnap, saying the police had launched an operation with a view to rescuing the victims unhurt.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

