Jealous man kills girlfriend who dumped him after 10 years of dating

All, who had a child with the suspect, was said to have dumped him after meeting another man, one Victor, who promised to marry her.

According to the deceased’s elder sister Cecilia Ene, who narrated how she was found dead, despite the separation of the 31-year-old mother of one from the suspect, the latter visited her apartment to assault her on several occasions.

Her words: “Maria (Ali) was my younger sister. She left Ben after she met another man who wanted to marry her. She rented her own apartment at Maraba, where she was living.

“On Sunday, May 22, 2022, Ben came to her apartment around 5pm when her new lover visited and demanded that she should tell him to take his leave.

“She refused and did not allow him inside. They were talking outside the house before he lured her into his car for further discussion.

“As soon as they got inside the car, he locked the doors and threatened her with a gun, saying he would kill her if she refused to ask her new lover to leave.

“The next day, Monday, May 23, Ben called me to come to a hospital in Karu around 8.30pm to see the dead body of my sister.

“We were praying when his call came in. I rushed to the hospital with her fiancé, Victor, only to see my sister lying on the hospital bed. Immediately, I called my elder brother, who came.

“When I asked Ben what happened to her, he said he didn’t know.

“The doctor on duty told us that someone brought her to the hospital in the afternoon.

“The doctor also said the person dropped a wrong phone number with the hospital and left and that when the hospital wanted to refer her to a bigger hospital, they could not see the person and also could not reach anyone on the number the person provided.”