The State Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Andrew Kumapayi confirmed the incident to newsmen on Friday, March 6, 2020 in Awka.

According to Andrew, the accident, which occurred at about 3:20 p.m., could be attributed to speed limit violation and loss of control.

“The fatal crash involving a Mark Truck with registration number DGE352XA was caused by speed limit violation and lose of control.

“According to an eyewitness, the truck lost control after the MCC pedestrian bridge and fell into the adjoining gutter, killing a pedestrian,” he said.

Kumapayi said that clearing of obstruction was ongoing at the scene of the crash while awaiting the arrival of the heavy duty tow truck from Asaba to remove the truck.

He advised motorists to drive only within stipulated speed limits and shun all forms of dangerous driving that could only lead to avoidable road mishaps.