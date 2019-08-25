Gunmen reportedly attacked the Ikirike Police Station of Enugu Command of the Nigerian Police Force on Sunday, August 25, 2019.

According to Punch, the gunmen came to the station with the pretence that they came to report distress and immediately launched attack on the station.

However, it is not yet clear whether any policeman was killed or whether the station’s armory was looted.

Meanwhile, Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu has confirmed the incident.

Amaraizu, who didn’t give details of the attack said the Command has launched a manhunt for the hoodlums.