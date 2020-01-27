A middle-aged man identified as Solomon Peter, on Friday, January 24, 2020, stabbed his girlfriend, Patience Zakariya to death.

According to Guardian, Peter stabbed his girlfriend to death over a phone call in Gwallameji, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis.

Zakariya who was a National Diploma (ND) graduate of the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, was stabbed at Connection Villa Lodge, the hall of residence of the deceased.

According to a source familiar with the matter, the deceased briefed him of the incident before she died.

The source who doesn't want his name mentioned, narrated that an argument ensued between Zakariya and Peter, after the deceased received a phone call from a male friend in the middle of the night.

“She narrated to me before she died that everything happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Friday morning. She said she received a phone call from just an ordinary male friend and her Peter got jealous and started harassing her verbally. As she was trying to explain to him, he pounced on her and started hitting her.

“She took a bottle, hit him on the head in self defence because the beating was too much for her and the man picked up a knife and stabbed her in the back in retaliation. She said she lost a lot of blood before she was rushed to a clinic in the morning where she was treated and brought back home in the evening when she narrated the incident to me.

“Unfortunately, when I left the place, I heard that the wound degenerated and she was rushed to a hospital later that night where she eventually gave up,” the source was quoted as saying.

Confirming the incident, Bauchi Police Command Spokesman, DSP Kamal Abubakar, stated that the owner of the clinic Zakariya was rushed to is now in police custody, adding that the suspect who took to his heels after Zakariya died, has now been arrested.

While giving the police account of the murder, Abubakar said Peter caught Zakariya flirting with another man, which led to a heated argument between the duo when they got home.

Although the police spokesman said he could not ascertain who first stabbed whom, but he explained that the duo after the heated argument engaged in a violent fight at the victim's residence, which led to the stabbing.

Abubakar explained, “When the incident happened, without informing the police, her friends took her to a clinic for treatment because the boyfriend stabbed her twice. However, the clinic also treated her without informing the police; and discharged her the same day."

The PPRO added that the owner of the clinic, and the staff that treated the deceased were arrested because they did not inform the police.