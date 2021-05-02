FindHinnyHumoren: Akwa Ibom youths protest at police headquarters in Uyo over Umoren’s killing

Umoren, a graduate of Philosophy was said to have left home on Thursday, April 29, 2021, for a job interview at Airport road in Uyo.

She was declared missing and later found dead with her body buried in a shallow grave. Umoren’s killing has sparked reactions and protests from Nigerians particularly residents of Akwa Ibom state.

Some of them took the protests to the Police Headquarters in Uyo.

While addressing the protesting youths, Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Odiko MacDon said the principal suspect, Mr Uduak Akpan, has confessed to the crime.

“The suspect is in the police net and has confessed to the crime. He tried to sexually harass her and while she resisted, he physically abused her, which led to her death. He quickly buried her in a shallow grave in his father’s compound.

“We will like to determine if there is any form of collaboration of any kind, or anyone who aided and abetted this crime. The suspect also confessed to have told his Local Government Chairman of his atrocity before his failed escape to Calabar. Mr Frank Akpan is a serial rapist and has owned up to raping other victims,” MacDon said.

He further assured the protesters that investigation into the case would be discreet and unhindered.