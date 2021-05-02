FindHinnyHumoren: Lady raped and killed after showing up for job interview

Umoren, who was first declared missing was later found dead and buried in a shallow grave.

The deceased was said to have left home on Thursday, April 29, 2021, for a job interview at Airport road in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

According to Umoh Uduak, her friend, who declared her missing on Twitter, Umoren had earlier on Thursday told her about the interview but later found out that she was in trouble as she sent her a second Whatsapp audio.

Uduak immediately cried out for help on Twitter after she heard Umoren screaming in the voice note.

Uduak tweeted that her friend was raped before she was killed.

Replying to Uduak’s tweet that declared Umoren missing, the Nigeria Police Force said on Saturday, May 1, 2021, that the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of Akwa Ibom State Command has commenced investigation into the case and has arrested two suspects.

However, an unconfirmed report has linked the young lady’s death to one Uduak Frank Akpan.

In a tweet on Saturday, Umoren confirmed that Akpan has been arrested by the police.

Umoren’s death has sparked reactions on Twitter as many Nigerians condemned her killing and at the same time spoke against fake jobs, rape and violence against women.