Court orders arrest of social media blogger for contempt in Osun.

The Magistrate, Dr Olusegun Ayilara, had ordered the arrest of the blogger due to magnitude of the alleged offense committed .

Quadri, who is facing a three – count charge of defamation and breach of public peace in MOS/300c /2021 , had refused to appear in his case on two consecutive time, after it was called by the court clerk .

The State Prosecuting Counsel , Mr O. Akintayo, told the court that the defendant committed the offense within the Osun High Court premises, Osogbo.

Akintayo said the defendant popularly known as “Yessaloonaka” had jumped bail in a criminal defamation case initiated against him thereby disrespectful to court supremacy .

The prosecutor said Quadri, went on Facebook to made a live video of himself, making defamatory comments and remarks on notable Islamic dignitaries for no justifiable reason.