Sokoto State Police Command has confirmed the killing of 13 people by bandits in Tara village of Sabon Birni Local Government Area of the state.

ASP Sanusi Abubakar, the command’s spokesperson while confirming the incident to Punch on Saturday, March 6, 2021, said, the attacks also left at least three people critically injured.

Abubakar added that the victims were receiving treatment at the Orthopedic Hospital in Wamakko.

He also said the state Commissioner of Police, Kamaldeen Okunlola, who was in the village on Friday, has assured residents of the village that additional security personnel would be deployed in the area.

Speaking on the attack, the head of the village, Mainasara Tara said the bandits carted away a number of livestock and also burnt down their food storage facilities.

“They came at midnight through an unusual route to the village because our men and youths are guiding all the major entrances.

“We have not been sleeping at night because of the incessant attacks on our villages. We divided ourselves into groups and each group was guiding each of the major entrances into the village.

“They sneaked into the village and opened fire on members of the group that were stationed around that area, and killed them. They then proceeded to the town, killing people. We just buried thirteen bodies, including a six year-old-girl and seven people who were critically injured have been taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.”