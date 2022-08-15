RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Auto crash kills 1, injures 2 others on Abakaliki-Afikpo Highway

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

One person was killed while two others sustained serious injuries in a Sunday auto crash on the Abakaliki-Afikpo Highway.

8 women die in Kogi road accident
8 women die in Kogi road accident

FRSC Sector Commander in Ebonyi, Ms Uche Chukwurah, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that three persons were in the auto crash.

It involved an articulated vehicle and a Toyota Hiace bus, she said.

The dead has been deposited at the morgue of Alex Ekwueme Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, where the two injured are receiving treatment.

Chukwurah advised motorists to obey traffic regulations to prevent carnages.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This is our time and nobody is going to take it – Gov. Akeredolu

This is our time and nobody is going to take it – Gov. Akeredolu

Monkeypox: Virologist urges government to acquire smallpox vaccines

Monkeypox: Virologist urges government to acquire smallpox vaccines

Tinubu will continue from where President Buhari will stop – Nasarawa Speaker

Tinubu will continue from where President Buhari will stop – Nasarawa Speaker

Peter Obi thanks Nigerian youths for pushing the OBIdient movement

Peter Obi thanks Nigerian youths for pushing the OBIdient movement

Ebonyi APC expels member for contesting Senate ticket with Gov Umahi

Ebonyi APC expels member for contesting Senate ticket with Gov Umahi

Customs intercepts 234 tonnes of fertiliser along Nigeria-Cameroon border

Customs intercepts 234 tonnes of fertiliser along Nigeria-Cameroon border

My passion, zeal to improve Nigerians’ livelihood unstoppable – Buhari

My passion, zeal to improve Nigerians’ livelihood unstoppable – Buhari

IGP orders tight security around schools, hospitals, other national infrastructure

IGP orders tight security around schools, hospitals, other national infrastructure

Lagos State to host Education Summit

Lagos State to host Education Summit

Trending

Commuters on Lagos-Ibadan expressway flee as gunmen rob

Commuters on Lagos-Ibadan expressway flee as gunmen rob

Policemen arrested

Policemen caught on camera searching people’s phones arrested

File photo: Pregnant woman

Man beats pregnant wife to death for not cooking dinner before going to church

Hilda Asumani Embro

Ghanaian woman jailed 10 years for killing lover over grasscutter soup